01 Feb 2020

Landslides leave trail of destruction in Kisii

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

By SHARON ACHIENG

Over 200 families from a village in Kisii County were left homeless after a landslide owing to heavy rains on Thursday. The landslide that swept away houses and livestock, left a trail of destruction. At least 400 households in Riabotenene village in Marani Sub-County, have been affected.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Nine people, who sustained serious injuries are recuperating at Marani Level 4 Hospital in Kisii County.

Mr David Mokaya was taking a nap after a long day’s work on his farm when he woke up to a house filled with water.

“I tried to salvage a few household items but it was too late since some of them had already been destroyed,” he said.

He is now camping at Nyabworoba SDA Primary School with his two children.

“We were brought here yesterday (Thursday) after my house sank with all my belongings. I am even grateful to God that my children were in school,” Ms Florence Nyaboke said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.