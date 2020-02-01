Landslides leave trail of destruction in Kisii

By SHARON ACHIENG

Over 200 families from a village in Kisii County were left homeless after a landslide owing to heavy rains on Thursday. The landslide that swept away houses and livestock, left a trail of destruction. At least 400 households in Riabotenene village in Marani Sub-County, have been affected.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Nine people, who sustained serious injuries are recuperating at Marani Level 4 Hospital in Kisii County.

Mr David Mokaya was taking a nap after a long day’s work on his farm when he woke up to a house filled with water.

“I tried to salvage a few household items but it was too late since some of them had already been destroyed,” he said.

He is now camping at Nyabworoba SDA Primary School with his two children.

“We were brought here yesterday (Thursday) after my house sank with all my belongings. I am even grateful to God that my children were in school,” Ms Florence Nyaboke said.