03 Dec 2019

Landslides cause havoc in North Rift

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

The ongoing heavy rains pounding various parts of the country have caused havoc in the North Rift region, resulting in displacement of several families and damage to infrastructure.

Nyaru-Kimwarer road in Keiyo South, Elgeyo-Marakwet County has been cut-off following landslides experienced in the area.

Locals in Kabokbok, Soy South along Kerio Valley have been forced to move to higher ground.

Landslides have been reported at Kapsiekwa village in Muskut, Elgeyo Marakwet following heavy downpour.

HEED WARNINGS

All families are safe after they heeded prior warning to move to safer ground.

