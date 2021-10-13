Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received no off-season rainfall during the Month of September.

  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 11 percent when compared to previous month of August.

  • The VCI indicated moderate vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm stage of the drought phase.

  • Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.

  • Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

  • Milk production was below the LTA compared to previous month of August.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to livestock farmers when compared to crop farmers.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was fair to poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

  • Milk consumption decreased and at par with the long-term Average.
    Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month and at par when compared to normal ranges.

  • The average coping strategy increased by 24 percent when compared to previous month of August.

