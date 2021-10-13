Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

The VCI indicated moderate vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm stage of the drought phase.

The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 11 percent when compared to previous month of August.

The County received no off-season rainfall during the Month of September.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

Milk production was below the LTA compared to previous month of August.

Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

Access indicators

Terms of trade were favorable to livestock farmers when compared to crop farmers.

Water access for both human and livestock was fair to poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

Milk consumption decreased and at par with the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month and at par when compared to normal ranges.