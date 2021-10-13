Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received no off-season rainfall during the Month of September.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 11 percent when compared to previous month of August.
The VCI indicated moderate vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm stage of the drought phase.
Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.
Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.
Milk production was below the LTA compared to previous month of August.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to livestock farmers when compared to crop farmers.
Water access for both human and livestock was fair to poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
Milk consumption decreased and at par with the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month and at par when compared to normal ranges.
The average coping strategy increased by 24 percent when compared to previous month of August.