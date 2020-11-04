Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of September.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing increase of three percent compared to previous month.
The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in September.
Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
Few crops farmers are at harvesting and land preparation is ongoing in all livelihood zones.
Milk production decreased and was below the LTA when compared to previous month of August.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.
Milk consumption decreased and was lower when compared to the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
The average coping strategy increased by 9.57 percent when compared to previous month of August.