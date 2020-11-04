Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of September.

  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing increase of three percent compared to previous month.

  • The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in September.

  • Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

  • Few crops farmers are at harvesting and land preparation is ongoing in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production decreased and was below the LTA when compared to previous month of August.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

  • Milk consumption decreased and was lower when compared to the long term Average.

Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

  • The average coping strategy increased by 9.57 percent when compared to previous month of August.

