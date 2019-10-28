Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received below normal average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing a decrease of 9 percent compared to previous month.
The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However, the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in September.
Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihoods’ zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
Crop farmers are currently in land preparations in all livelihood zones.
Milk production slightly increased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of August.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption improved when compared with previous month, it was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.