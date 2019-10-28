28 Oct 2019

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received below normal average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.

  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing a decrease of 9 percent compared to previous month.

  • The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However, the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in September.

  • Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihoods’ zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

  • Crop farmers are currently in land preparations in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production slightly increased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of August.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk consumption improved when compared with previous month, it was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

  • The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.

