Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received below average rainfall during the Month of
October. However, the onset of the short rain is yet to be established.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of three percent when compared to previous month of September.
The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm and on worsening trend.
Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.
Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.
Milk production was stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of September.
Access indicators
Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month of September.
Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
Milk consumption deceased and lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.
The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of September.