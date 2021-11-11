Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The County received below average rainfall during the Month of October. However, the onset of the short rain is yet to be established.

 The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of three percent when compared to previous month of September.

 The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm and on worsening trend.

 Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

 All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.

 Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

 Milk production was stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of September.

Access indicators

 Average Terms of Trade recorded a decrease compared to the previous month of September.

 Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

 Milk consumption deceased and lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.

 The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of September.