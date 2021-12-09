Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
The County received below average rainfall during the Month of November. However, the onset of the short rain is yet to be established.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 25 percent when compared to previous month of October.
The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm and on worsening trend.
Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month of November.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.
Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.
Milk production was stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of October.
Access indicators
Average Terms of Trade recorded stable compared to the previous month of October.
Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
Milk consumption was stable and lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.
The average coping strategy increased by 16 percent when compared to previous month of October.