Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received below average rainfall during the Month of November. However, the onset of the short rain is yet to be established.

  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 25 percent when compared to previous month of October.

  • The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm and on worsening trend.

  • Forage condition was poor across all livelihood zones during the month of November.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.

  • Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

  • Milk production was stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of October.

Access indicators

  • Average Terms of Trade recorded stable compared to the previous month of October.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

  • Milk consumption was stable and lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.

  • The average coping strategy increased by 16 percent when compared to previous month of October.

