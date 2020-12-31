Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average seasonal rainfall during the Month of
November.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing decrease of 14 percent compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in November.
• Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Crops farmers are at harvesting and land preparation in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production slightly increased and below the LTA compared and previous month of October.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in
mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.
• Milk consumption increased and lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased
and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper
arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy increased by 7.8 percent when compared to previous month of October