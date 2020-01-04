Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

04 Jan 2020

NOVEMBER 2019: EW PHASE

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received enhanced rainfall during the Month under review.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 25percent compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in November.

• Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Maize crop is at harvesting stage in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production increased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of October.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herds than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption reduced and is higher than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases increased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy insignificant increased compared to previous month.

