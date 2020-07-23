Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average seasonal rainfall in May. • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing significant decrease of 4percent compared to previous month. • The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in May. • Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition. • Crops farmers were at different level of stages, some knee high and others germination stage in all livelihood zones. • Milk production increased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of April.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively. • Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair respectively depending on the water sources in the zone. • Milk consumption decreased and is lower than the long term Average. Utilization indicators • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly decreased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC). • The average coping strategy increased by 9.4 percent when compared to previous month of April.