Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received near-normal seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 14percent compared to previous month.
The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in May.
Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
Maize crop is at germination stage in all livelihood zones.
Milk production slightly increased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of April.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herds than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
Water access for both human and livestock was good and stable in all the livelihood zones except in Fishing and Agro-pastoral zones.
Milk consumption slightly improved and is lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly decreased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.