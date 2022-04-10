Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of March.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 2.6 percent when compared to previous month of February.

• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert according to the other indicators.

• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones during the month