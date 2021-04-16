Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of March.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of five percent when compared to previous month of February.

• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in February.

• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood’s zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited poor to fair body condition.

• Crop farmers are at Land preparation.

• Milk production decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of February.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

• Milk consumption decreased and lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases was stable and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of February