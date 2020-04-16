Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received above average seasonal rainfall in March.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing increased by one percent when compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in March.

• Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month of March.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators:

• All livestock species exhibited good to fair body condition.

• Crops farmers were at land preparation stage in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production was stable and below the LTA when compared to February.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

• Milk consumption increased but was lower than the long term Average.

Utilization indicators:

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly decreased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy increased by seven percent when compared to February.