Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received above average seasonal rainfall in March.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing increased by one percent when compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in March.
• Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month of March.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators:
• All livestock species exhibited good to fair body condition.
• Crops farmers were at land preparation stage in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production was stable and below the LTA when compared to February.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.
• Milk consumption increased but was lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators:
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly decreased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy increased by seven percent when compared to February.