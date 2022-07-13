Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received off season precipitation during the Month of June.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 23 per cent when compared to previous month of May.
• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal.
• Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Crops farmers are currently at planting, germination and knee-high planting stage.
• Milk production slightly increased and above the LTA compared to previous month of May.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to livestock farmers.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.
• The average coping strategy slightly decreased when compared to previous month.