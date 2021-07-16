Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The County received below average rainfall during the Month of June.

 The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of four percent when compared to previous month.

 The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal according to VCI but Alert according to the situation on the ground.

 Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

 All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

  • Crops farmers are at Land preparation and Knee High and flowering stage.

  • Milk production increased and above the LTA compared to previous month of June.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade were favorable crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

 Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

 Milk consumption was decreased and was lower than the longterm Average.

Utilization indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition currently increased and below average when compared to normal ranges.

 The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of June.

Related Content