Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The County received below average rainfall during the Month of June.

 The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of four percent when compared to previous month.

 The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal according to VCI but Alert according to the situation on the ground.

 Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

 All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

Crops farmers are at Land preparation and Knee High and flowering stage.

Milk production increased and above the LTA compared to previous month of June.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade were favorable crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

 Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

 Milk consumption was decreased and was lower than the longterm Average.

Utilization indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition currently increased and below average when compared to normal ranges.

 The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of June.