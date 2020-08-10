Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of June.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) exhibited significant decrease of four percent compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in June.
• Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Crops farmers were at different level of stages, some knee high and others flowering stage in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production slightly increased and is above when compared to the LTA and previous month of May.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair respectively depending on the water sources in the zone.
• Milk consumption decreased and is lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy slight increased to 9.15 percent when compared to previous month of May at 9.4.