Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of June.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) exhibited significant decrease of four percent compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in June.

• Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Crops farmers were at different level of stages, some knee high and others flowering stage in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production slightly increased and is above when compared to the LTA and previous month of May.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair respectively depending on the water sources in the zone.

• Milk consumption decreased and is lower than the long term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy slight increased to 9.15 percent when compared to previous month of May at 9.4.