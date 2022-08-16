Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Bio physical Indicators
• The County received off season precipitation during the Month of July.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 18 percent when compared to previous month of June.
• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal.
• Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Crops farmers are currently at planting, germination and knee-high and flowering and grain filling stages.
• Milk production slightly decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of June.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to goat sellers.
• Water access for both human and livestock was fair to good depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month but above average when compared to normal ranges.
• The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of June.