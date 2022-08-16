Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Bio physical Indicators

• The County received off season precipitation during the Month of July.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 18 percent when compared to previous month of June.

• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal.

• Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Crops farmers are currently at planting, germination and knee-high and flowering and grain filling stages.

• Milk production slightly decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of June.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to goat sellers.

• Water access for both human and livestock was fair to good depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month but above average when compared to normal ranges.

• The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of June.