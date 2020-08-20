Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received slightly above average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of July.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing decrease of 13 percent compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in July.

• Forage condition was good to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Crops farmers are at harvesting and grain filling in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production decreased when compared to previous month of June. and is below the LTA

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption increased compared to last month but lower than the long term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy increased by 8.55 percent when compared to previous month of June.