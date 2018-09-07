Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The County received off season precipitation during the Month.
- The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 8 percent compared to previous month.
- The VCI indicated vegetation greenness above normal. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in July.
- Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Production Indicators
- All livestock species exhibited good body condition and on improving trend.
- Maize crop is in different stages of growth from flowering, grain filling and harvesting stages.
- Milk production increased by 44 percent compared to previous month of June due to in-migration of livestock.
Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were favorable to goat sellers in mixed farming livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock was good and improving in all the livelihood zones.
- Milk consumption slightly increased and higher than the long term Average.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased slightly and below the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
- The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.