Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The County received off season precipitation during the Month.

- The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 8 percent compared to previous month.

- The VCI indicated vegetation greenness above normal. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in July.

- Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Production Indicators

- All livestock species exhibited good body condition and on improving trend.

- Maize crop is in different stages of growth from flowering, grain filling and harvesting stages.

- Milk production increased by 44 percent compared to previous month of June due to in-migration of livestock.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were favorable to goat sellers in mixed farming livelihood zones.

- Water access for both human and livestock was good and improving in all the livelihood zones.

- Milk consumption slightly increased and higher than the long term Average.

Utilization Indicators

- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased slightly and below the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

- The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.