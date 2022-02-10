Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of January.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 70 percent when compared to previous month of December 2021.
• The VCI indicated severe vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert according to the other indicators.
• Forage condition was fair across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.
• Milk production remained stable and above the LTA compared to previous month of December 2021.
Access indicators
• Average Terms of Trade recorded unstable compared to the previous month of December
• Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.