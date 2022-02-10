Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of January.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 70 percent when compared to previous month of December 2021.

• The VCI indicated severe vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert according to the other indicators.

• Forage condition was fair across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

• Milk production remained stable and above the LTA compared to previous month of December 2021.

Access indicators

• Average Terms of Trade recorded unstable compared to the previous month of December

• Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.