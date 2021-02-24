Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of January 2021.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 16 percent compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in January.

• Forage condition was poor to fair across all livelihood’s zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited poor to fair body condition.

• Crops farmers are at flowering and harvesting stage in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production remained stable but is above the LTA compared to previous month of December 2020.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

• Milk consumption decreased and is lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases was stable when compared to previous month of December as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy increased by 8.14 percent when compared to previous month of January.