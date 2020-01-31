Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase
Classification Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received above average off season rainfall during the Month under review.
  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing a decreased of 3percent compared to the previous month.
  • The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in January.
  • Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihoods zones. Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
  • Crops were at harvesting/land preparation stage in all livelihood zones.
  • Milk production increased and is above the LTA compared to previous month of December.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
  • Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.
  • Milk consumption remained stable and is higher than the long term Average.

Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases was stable and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
  • The average coping strategy decreased by three percent when compared to December.

