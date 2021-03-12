Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average off seasonal rainfall during the Month of February.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 23 percent when compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in February.
• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited poor to fair body condition.
• Crops farmers are at Land preparation.
• Milk production slightly increased and above the LTA compared to previous month of January.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources in the zone.
• Milk consumption increased and lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of January.