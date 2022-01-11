Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received below average rainfall during the Month of December.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 35 percent when compared to previous month of November.
The VCI indicated severe vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm according to VCI.
Forage condition was good across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.
Milk production increased slightly and above the LTA compared to previous month of November.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to livestock farmers.
Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
Milk consumption slightly increased and was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.
The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of November.