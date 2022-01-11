Kenya

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received below average rainfall during the Month of December.

  • The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 35 percent when compared to previous month of November.

  • The VCI indicated severe vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alarm according to VCI.

  • Forage condition was good across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

  • All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

  • Crops farmers are currently at land preparation stages.

  • Milk production increased slightly and above the LTA compared to previous month of November.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to livestock farmers.

  • Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

  • Milk consumption slightly increased and was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently increasing when compared to previous month but below average when compared to normal ranges.

  • The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of November.

Related Content