Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average seasonal rainfall during the Month of December.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of five percent compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated above normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in December.
• Forage condition was poor to fair across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited poor to fair body condition.
• Crops farmers are at knee high and germination in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production increased but is below the LTA compared to previous month of November.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good to fair depending on the water sources in the zone.
• Milk consumption decreased and is lower than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy increased by 8.65 percent when compared to previous month of November.