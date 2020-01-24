Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received some rainfall during the Month under review.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 10percent compared to previous month.
The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However the overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in December.
Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited good body condition.
Crops were at harvesting stage in all livelihood zones.
Milk production decreased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of November.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herders in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
Water access for both human and livestock was good and decreased in all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption reduced and is higher than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
The average coping strategy insignificant decreased compared to previous month.