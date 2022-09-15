Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Bio physical Indicators
The County received off season precipitation during the Month of August.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of three percent when compared to previous month of July.
The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal.
Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
Crops farmers are currently at harvesting and threshing.
Milk production remained stable and below the LTA when compared to previous month of July.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to goat sellers.
Water access for both human and livestock was fair to good depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month but above average when compared to normal ranges.
The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of July.