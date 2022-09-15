Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Bio physical Indicators

 The County received off season precipitation during the Month of August.

 The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of three percent when compared to previous month of July.

 The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal.

 Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

 All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

 Crops farmers are currently at harvesting and threshing.

 Milk production remained stable and below the LTA when compared to previous month of July.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers when compared to goat sellers.

 Water access for both human and livestock was fair to good depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

 Milk consumption remained stable and was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month but above average when compared to normal ranges.

 The average coping strategy increased when compared to previous month of July.