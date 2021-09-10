Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of August.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 26 percent when compared to previous month of July.

• The VCI indicated moderate vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert.

• Forage condition was moderate across all livelihood zones during the month but on worsening trend.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.

• Crops farmers are currently on land preparation.

• Milk production decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of July.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade was favourable to crop farmers when compared to livestock farmers.

• Water access for both human and livestock was fair to poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

• Milk consumption decreased and lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition increased compared to previous month and above average when compared to normal ranges.

• The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of July.