Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of August.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 26 percent when compared to previous month of July.
• The VCI indicated moderate vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert.
• Forage condition was moderate across all livelihood zones during the month but on worsening trend.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.
• Crops farmers are currently on land preparation.
• Milk production decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of July.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade was favourable to crop farmers when compared to livestock farmers.
• Water access for both human and livestock was fair to poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
• Milk consumption decreased and lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition increased compared to previous month and above average when compared to normal ranges.
• The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of July.