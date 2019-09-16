Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below normal average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 12 percent compared to previous month.
• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However, the overall drought phase in the county was at Alert in August.
• Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood’s zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.
• Maize crop wilted before maturity in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production decreased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of July.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herds in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.
• Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption reduced when compared with previous month, it was lower than the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases increased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
• The average coping strategy decreased compared to previous month.