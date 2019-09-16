Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below normal average off seasonal rainfall during the Month under review.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 12 percent compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. However, the overall drought phase in the county was at Alert in August.

• Forage condition was fair to good across all livelihood’s zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to good body condition.

• Maize crop wilted before maturity in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production decreased and is below the LTA compared to previous month of July.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers than livestock herds in mixed and pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was good and increased in all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption reduced when compared with previous month, it was lower than the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases increased and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy decreased compared to previous month.