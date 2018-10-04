Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received off season precipitation during the Month.
The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) was showing an decrease of 2percent compared to previous month.
The VCI indicated vegetation greenness above normal. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in August.
Forage condition was good across all livelihoods zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
All livestock species exhibited good to fair body condition and on improving trend.
Maize crop is in different stages of growth from flowering and grain filling,
Milk production decreased by 4 percent compared to previous month of July.
Access indicators
Terms of trade were favorable to crop farmers in mixed farming livelihood zone.
Water access for both human and livestock was good and stable in all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption slightly decreased and higher than the long term Average.
Utilization indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases decreased slightly and above the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
The average coping strategy increased compared to previous month.