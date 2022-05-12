Kenya
Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of April.
• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 24 per cent when compared to previous month of March.
• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert according to the other indicators.
• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators
Production indicators
• All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.
• Crops farmers are currently at land preparation and small scale planting stage.
• Milk production remained stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of March.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock farmers when compared to crop farmers.
• Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.
• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower compared to the long-term Average.
Utilization indicators
• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month.
• The average coping strategy increased by eight per cent when compared to previous month of March.