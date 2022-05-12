Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of April.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed decrease of 24 per cent when compared to previous month of March.

• The VCI indicated Above Normal vegetation. The overall drought phase in the county was at Alert according to the other indicators.

• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to poor body condition.

• Crops farmers are currently at land preparation and small scale planting stage.

• Milk production remained stable and below the LTA compared to previous month of March.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable to livestock farmers when compared to crop farmers.

• Water access for both human and livestock was poor depending on the water sources available in the livelihood zone.

• Milk consumption remained stable and was lower compared to the long-term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was currently stable when compared to previous month.

• The average coping strategy increased by eight per cent when compared to previous month of March.