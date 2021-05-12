Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received below average rainfall during the Month of April.

• The vegetation condition Index (VCI-3Month) showed increase of 8 percent when compared to previous month.

• The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in April.

• Forage condition was fair to poor across all livelihoods zones during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators

Production indicators

• All livestock species exhibited fair to moderate body condition.

• Crops farmers are at Land preparation, Germination and knee High.

• Milk production decreased and above the LTA compared to previous month of March.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable livestock herders than crop farmers in mixed and Agro pastoral livelihood zones respectively.

• Water access for both human and livestock was fair depending on the water sources in the zone.

• Milk consumption was stable and lower than the long term Average.

Utilization indicators

• The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases slightly increased and above the normal range as indicated by the percentage of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

• The average coping strategy decreased when compared to previous month of March.