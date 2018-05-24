Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Onset of long rains is continuing and on good trend.

- The County experienced significant rainfalls during the Month under review.

- The vegetation condition Index( VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 91 percent compared to previous month.

- The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness with improving trend. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in April.

- Forage condition was good during the month.

Production Indicators

- All livestock species exhibited good body condition and on improving trend.

- Milk production increased by 60 percent compared to previous month of March due to good forage, in-migration and decreased trekking distances.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were not favorable to crop farmers in mixed farming livelihood zones.

- Water access for both human and livestock was good and improving in all the livelihood zones.

- Milk consumption improved and higher than the long term Average.

Utilization Indicators

- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases is stable and below the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).

- The average coping strategy decreased compared to previous month.