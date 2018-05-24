24 May 2018

Lamu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview


Biophysical Indicators
- Onset of long rains is continuing and on good trend.
- The County experienced significant rainfalls during the Month under review.
- The vegetation condition Index( VCI-3Month) was showing an increase of 91 percent compared to previous month.
- The VCI indicated normal vegetation greenness with improving trend. The overall drought phase in the county was at Normal in April.
- Forage condition was good during the month.

Production Indicators
- All livestock species exhibited good body condition and on improving trend.
- Milk production increased by 60 percent compared to previous month of March due to good forage, in-migration and decreased trekking distances.

Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were not favorable to crop farmers in mixed farming livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock was good and improving in all the livelihood zones.
- Milk consumption improved and higher than the long term Average.

Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition cases is stable and below the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).
- The average coping strategy decreased compared to previous month.

