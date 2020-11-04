Kenya

Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

  • Performance: the county received 2 to 6 days of moderate rains to heavy showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.

  • Vegetation Condition:

  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.

  • The available pasture and browse can last for two to four months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

  • There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties

  • The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

  • The terms of trade were above the normal range

  • The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

  • Within the normal range.

