Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
Performance: the county received 3 to 10 days of moderate rains to heavy showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.
Vegetation Condition:
The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.
The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
There were reported cases of livestock migration from Isiolo County to Mukogodo East.
The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
The terms of trade were above the normal range
The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.
Utilization indicators:
- Within the normal range.