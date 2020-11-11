Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

Performance: the county received 3 to 10 days of moderate rains to heavy showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.

Vegetation Condition:

The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.