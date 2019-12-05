Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

 Performance: the county received 6 to 12 days of moderate to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was good to fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair.

Vegetation Condition:

The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a fair to good state of pasture and browse.

The available pasture and browse can last for 1.5 to three months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

 There were no reported cases of livestock in migration from neighbouring Counties.

Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.

The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

 The terms of trade were below the normal range

Milk consumption within the normal range

The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

 All within the normal range.