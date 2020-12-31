Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Performance: the county received 4 to 10 days of light
showers to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The
temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the
spatial distribution was fair to poor.
• Vegetation Condition:The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.
• The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were no reported cases of livestock migration into
Laikipia County.
• The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were above the normal range
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• Within the normal range.