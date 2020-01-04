04 Jan 2020

Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: the county received 6 to 14 days of moderate to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was good to fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair.

• Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a fair to good state of pasture and browse.

• The available pasture and browse can last for two to three months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were no reported cases of livestock in migration from neighbouring Counties.

• Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.

• The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were below the normal range

• Milk consumption within the normal range

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• All within the normal range.

