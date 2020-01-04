Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Performance: the county received 6 to 14 days of moderate to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was good to fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair.
• Vegetation Condition:
• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a fair to good state of pasture and browse.
• The available pasture and browse can last for two to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were no reported cases of livestock in migration from neighbouring Counties.
• Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.
• The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were below the normal range
• Milk consumption within the normal range
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• All within the normal range.