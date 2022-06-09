Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: The County received on average 2 to 6 days of light to moderate rainfall across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was poor and fair respectively across the County.

Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was below the normal range for the period, indicating a largely poor state of vegetation. This is collaborated by field observations where some Pastoral zones were observed to be having extreme vegetation deficit.

• The available pasture and browse can last for zero to two months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were observed cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft.

• The body condition of animals was way below the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were below the long term average.

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• Within the normal range with some areas recording reduced food access due to increase in food prices.