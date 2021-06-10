Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

 Performance: the County received on average 2 to 8 days of rainfall across the Pastoral, Marginal Mixed Farming (MMF) and Mixed Farming (MF) zones, with majority of the days being characterized by heavy to moderate rainfall.

The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was fair to poor across the County.

 Vegetation Condition:

 The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was within the normal range for the period, indicating a largely fair state of pasture and browse, but poor in some pockets.

 The available pasture and browse can last for two to four months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

 There were few reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from Isiolo.

The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

 The terms of trade were above the normal range

 The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

 Within the normal range.