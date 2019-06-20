20 Jun 2019

Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

Performance: The County recorded light to heavy rains spanning 1-3 days across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair to poor whereas the spatial distribution was poor.

Vegetation Condition:

  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was way below the normal range for the period, indicating a poor state of pasture and a fair to poor state of browse. The ongoing rains have led to minimal regeneration in some areas.

  • The available pasture and browse can last for a month or less.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

  • There were reported cases of livestock in migration from neighbouring Counties of Samburu and Isiolo. Intramigration within the county was also reported.

  • Milk production per household was slightly below the normal range for this time of the year.

  • The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

  • The terms of trade are above the normal range

  • Milk consumption is slightly below the normal range

  • The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also out of the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

  • All within the normal range.

