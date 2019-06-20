Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
Performance: The County recorded light to heavy rains spanning 1-3 days across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair to poor whereas the spatial distribution was poor.
Vegetation Condition:
The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was way below the normal range for the period, indicating a poor state of pasture and a fair to poor state of browse. The ongoing rains have led to minimal regeneration in some areas.
The available pasture and browse can last for a month or less.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
There were reported cases of livestock in migration from neighbouring Counties of Samburu and Isiolo. Intramigration within the county was also reported.
Milk production per household was slightly below the normal range for this time of the year.
The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
The terms of trade are above the normal range
Milk consumption is slightly below the normal range
The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also out of the normal range.
Utilization indicators:
- All within the normal range.