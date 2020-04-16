Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

Performance: the county received 4 to 7 days of light to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.

Vegetation Condition: The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was way above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.

The available pasture and browse can last for three to four months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties but there were cases of intra - migration within the county.

• Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.

• The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were above the normal range • Milk consumption within the normal range • The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• All within the normal range.