Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: As at the time of reporting, the county had received an average of 2 to 4 days of light to moderate rains in the period across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was poor and fair respectively across the County.

Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was below the normal range for the period, indicating a largely poor state of vegetation. This is collaborated by field observations where some Pastoral zones were observed to be having severe vegetation deficit.

• The available pasture and browse can last for zero to two months, depending on the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were observed cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties to Mt.

Kenya areas.

• The body condition of animals was way below the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were below the long term average.

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• moderate malnutrition recorded for the children under the age of five years