Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Performance: the county received 4 to 12 days of moderate rains to light showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair to good whereas the spatial distribution was fair.
• Vegetation Condition:
• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.
• The available pasture and browse can last for two to four months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties • The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were above the normal range
• Milk consumption within the normal range
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• All within the normal range.