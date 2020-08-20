Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: the county received 4 to 11 days of moderate rains to heavy showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair to good whereas the spatial distribution was fair.

Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.

• The available pasture and browse can last for two to four months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties

• The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were above the normal range

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• Within the normal range.