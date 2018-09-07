Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Rainfall

- In the month of July, heavy to shallow rainfall spanning 0-7 days was recorded across Laikipia. The rainfall was generally poorly distributed in terms of time and space.

Vegetation Condition

- The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) is above the normal range for the period, indicating a good state of pasture and browse condition across most areas.

- The available pasture and browse is expected to last for at the least 2-3 months.

Production Indicators

- There was no recorded livestock migration for the month.

- Milk production per household was above the normal range at this time of the year.

- The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access Indicators

- The terms of trade are above the normal range.

- Milk consumption is within the normal range.

- The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

- All within the normal range.