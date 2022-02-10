Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Onset/Cessation: the OND rains onset delayed.

• Performance: the County received on average 3 to 5 days of light to heavy rainfall across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was fair to poor across the County.

• Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was below the normal range for the period, indicating a fair to poor state of vegetation. This is collaborated by field observations indicating a fair to poor state of pasture in some Pastoral and MMF zones.

• The available pasture and browse can last for less than one to three months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft. • The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period. Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were below the long term average.

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• Within the normal range