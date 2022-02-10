Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Onset/Cessation: the OND rains onset delayed.
• Performance: the County received on average 3 to 5 days of light to heavy rainfall across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was fair to poor across the County.
• Vegetation Condition:
• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was below the normal range for the period, indicating a fair to poor state of vegetation. This is collaborated by field observations indicating a fair to poor state of pasture in some Pastoral and MMF zones.
• The available pasture and browse can last for less than one to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft. • The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period. Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were below the long term average.
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• Within the normal range