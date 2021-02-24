Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: the county received 1 to 4 days of light to moderate showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was poor whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.

• Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.

• The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were few reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County.

• The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were above the normal range

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was above the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• Within the normal range.