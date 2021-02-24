Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Performance: the county received 1 to 4 days of light to moderate showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was poor whereas the spatial distribution was fair to poor.
• Vegetation Condition:
• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.
• The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were few reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County.
• The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were above the normal range
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was above the normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• Within the normal range.