Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

Performance: the county received 4 to 5 days of light to heavy showers across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair to poor whereas the spatial distribution was fair.

Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was within the normal range for the period, indicating a largely fair state of pasture and browse.

• The available pasture and browse can last for one to two months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were few reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County.

• The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were above the normal range

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was slightly above the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• Within the normal range.